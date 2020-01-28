Canadiens' Dale Weise: Pots first goal of 2019-20
Weise scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Capitals on Monday.
Recently recalled from AHL Laval, Weise scored his first goal of the season at the NHL level. Considering the veteran winger is likely to be sent down once Montreal gets some of its regulars back in the lineup, steer clear of Weise in all fantasy formats.
