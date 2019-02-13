Weise skated on the fourth line at Tuesday's practice, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The Canadiens revamped their fourth line over the weekend, trading for Weise (from Philadelphia) and Nate Thompson (from Los Angeles). That duo replaced Kenny Agostino and Michael Chaput. The flurry of activity happened immediately following Saturday's loss to Toronto, in which Montreal's fourth line allowed the Leafs' first two goals. The original trio hadn't scored since since Dec. 29, a span of 18 games. The Habs hope Weise and Thompson can improve the fourth line.