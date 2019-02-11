Canadiens' Dale Weise: Promoted to NHL
Weise was recalled from AHL Laval on Monday.
It didn't take long for Montreal to summon Weise, who was with the team for the parts of three seasons before he was traded to Philadelphia back in 2016. Now back with the Habs, Weise will hope to carve out a permanent NHL role as a bottom-six forward. In 42 games this season with the Flyers, Weise had five goals and 11 points.
