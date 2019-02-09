Canadiens' Dale Weise: Reuniting with Habs
The Flyers dealt Weise and Christian Folin to the Canadiens for David Schlemko and Byron Froese on Saturday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Weise's four-year, $9.4 million deal with the Flyers will expire after the 2019-20 season. He's a journeyman with 54 goals and 66 assists under his belt through 481 career games between five NHL clubs, including the Habs from 2013-16.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...