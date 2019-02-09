The Flyers dealt Weise and Christian Folin to the Canadiens for David Schlemko and Byron Froese on Saturday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Weise's four-year, $9.4 million deal with the Flyers will expire after the 2019-20 season. He's a journeyman with 54 goals and 66 assists under his belt through 481 career games between five NHL clubs, including the Habs from 2013-16.