Canadiens' Dale Weise: Stuck in minors
Weise remains in the minors with AHL Laval, despite having been acquired via trade by Montreal on Saturday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Weise was playing with AHL Lehigh Valley when he was flipped to the Habs and has been assigned to the Rocket, rather than reporting to Montreal. The winger could still be promoted ahead of Thursday's clash with Nashville if Paul Byron (forearm) remains unavailable.
