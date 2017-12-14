Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Added to power play
Carr practiced on the second power-play unit Wednesday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
He'll join Max Pacioretty, Alex Galchenyuk, Brendan Gallagher and Jeff Petry on the power play for Thursday night's game against New Jersey. Head coach Claude Julien hopes Carr can provide a spark for the Canadiens, who rank 20th with a 17.8 success rate on the man advantage. Carr is being rewarded for his contributions since being called up from AHL Laval, where he was a regular on the power play. The 26-year-old forward has two goals and five assists over five games while playing with lesser-skilled forwards on the fourth line.
