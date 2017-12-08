Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Another game, another point
Carr scored a goal on three shots and added a hit in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.
Carr has six points since being called from AHL Laval, including at least one point in all four games. That's good production for a fourth-liner. The 26-year-old, who has 24 points in 60 career games with the Canadiens, looks like he might be staying in Montreal well after Jonathan Drouin (illness) returns to the active lineup.
