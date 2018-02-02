Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Back in lineup Thursday

Carr had two shots, five hits and a two-minute minor penalty over 11:23 of ice time in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

Carr, who had been a healthy scratch in eight of the previous 10 games, took the place of Logan Shaw and showed some energy with this rare opportunity. You can see that in his season-high five hits, which is not normally part of his game. Prior to Thursday, he had just 13 thumps across 16 games. From here on out, he'll be shuffling in and out of the lineup, mostly skating on the fourth line unless he can tap into the scoring touch he showed when he was first called up in December.