Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Called up from minors

Carr was promoted from AHL Laval on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Less than 24 hours after being sent down, Carr is back with the Habs after what was likely just a paper transaction for cap purposes. The winger racked up four points in his two outings with Montreal, a pace that will be hard to keep up, especially considering he has yet to break the 10-point threshold or play in a full 82-game season. The Alberta native's presence in the lineup against the Blues on Tuesday is likely tied to the status of Jonathan Drouin (lower body).