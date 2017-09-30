Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Cut loose by Montreal

The Canadiens placed Carr on waivers Saturday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Carr was decent in limited action with Montreal last campaign, notching nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 33 games, but he likely would've been stuck in a bottom-six role if he were able to land a spot on the big club's Opening Night roster, a role that doesn't fit his playing style. He'll likely once again split time between the NHL and AHL in 2017-18, which will keep him from being a viable fantasy asset in any season-long formats.