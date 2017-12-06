Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Extends point streak

Carr had an assist and three hits over 12:32 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Carr has earned points in all three games he's played with the Canadiens, providing a nice boost of offense from the fourth line. He was called up when Jonathan Drouin's lower-body injury cropped up last week, but Carr's offensive capability might be enough to keep him around when Drouin is ready to play again.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories