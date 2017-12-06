Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Extends point streak
Carr had an assist and three hits over 12:32 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.
Carr has earned points in all three games he's played with the Canadiens, providing a nice boost of offense from the fourth line. He was called up when Jonathan Drouin's lower-body injury cropped up last week, but Carr's offensive capability might be enough to keep him around when Drouin is ready to play again.
