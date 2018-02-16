Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Has rare sighting

Carr scored a goal and had a team-high five shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Carr was playing for the first time in six games and just the second time in the last 12. He had been a regular initially following his late-November callup from AHL Laval, but his ice time went away when he stopped scoring. If the Canadiens, as expected, ship off some veterans at the trade deadline, Carr will be well-positioned to take on a more regular role. Particularly if he can rediscover the scoring touch he had immediately after his callup.