Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Has rare sighting
Carr scored a goal and had a team-high five shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Carr was playing for the first time in six games and just the second time in the last 12. He had been a regular initially following his late-November callup from AHL Laval, but his ice time went away when he stopped scoring. If the Canadiens, as expected, ship off some veterans at the trade deadline, Carr will be well-positioned to take on a more regular role. Particularly if he can rediscover the scoring touch he had immediately after his callup.
More News
-
Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Heading toward scratch Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Scratched Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Scores power-play goal Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Added to power play•
-
Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Picks up point in fifth straight•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...