Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Heading toward scratch Tuesday

Carr is looking like a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against Colorado, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Carr made a nice splash early after his callup from AHL Laval, registering 10 points in his first nine games, but that scoring has dried up. He's pointless in his last seven and has been a healthy scratch five times in the team's last seven games. Head coach Claude Julien acknowledged the scoring drought's impact on Carr's ice time, as well as his decision to allot more ice to Jacob De La Rose.