Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Makes impact in season debut
Carr had a power-play assist and 2:42 of ice time on the man advantage in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
Carr was called up from Laval of the American Hockey League as a fill in for Jonathan Drouin (lower body). His even-strength job was that of fourth-line center, but Carr's known for his offense in the AHL (19 points, 20 games). As such, his skills were put to work on the Habs' second power-play unit, partially replacing the power-play ice time the team lost due to Drouin's injury.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...