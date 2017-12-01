Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Makes impact in season debut

Carr had a power-play assist and 2:42 of ice time on the man advantage in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Carr was called up from Laval of the American Hockey League as a fill in for Jonathan Drouin (lower body). His even-strength job was that of fourth-line center, but Carr's known for his offense in the AHL (19 points, 20 games). As such, his skills were put to work on the Habs' second power-play unit, partially replacing the power-play ice time the team lost due to Drouin's injury.