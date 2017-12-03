Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Moving back to minors

Carr was reassigned to AHL Laval on Sunday, per the league's transactions page.

Sunday's demotion will be a tough pill to swallow for Carr, as he managed to rack up four points in the two games he played during his recall. That said, Carr will remain near the top of the pile whenever the Habs are forced to recall a forward in the event of injury.

