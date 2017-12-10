Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Picks up point in fifth straight

Carr assisted on Phillip Danault's third-period goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Edmonton.

Carr now has points in all five games since his callup from AHL Laval and has replaced Jacob De La Rose as a fourth-line regular. Head coach Claude Julien has lauded the play of his fourth line over the last few games, which is partially attributable to the offense being generated by the unit. Julien welcomes any source of offense for a team that ranks 25th with 2.7 goals per game.