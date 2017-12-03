Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Records three-point night

Carr had a goal and two assists in 10:46 of ice time in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Red Wings.

Carr has fit in well with the parent club after being promoted from AHL Laval on Thursday. In two games, the 26-year-old has a goal and three assists. However, it's definitely worth noting that when Jonathan Drouin (lower body) is ready to return, either Carr or Jacob De La Rose will likely be removed from the starting lineup.