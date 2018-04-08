Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Scores in finale

Carr netted his sixth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Carr finished the 2017-18 season with 16 points in 38 games played while getting just 12:08 of ice time -- much of that on the fourth line with less skilled offensive players. It doesn't take much brain power to pro-rate that out to about 35 points over an 82-game season. That point total may not excite you, but for a general manager looking for value, Carr at less than $1 million a season is an affordable piece that can make an impact. He becomes a restricted free agent this summer, and a case can be made, as Marc Dumont of The Athletic Montreal attempts, that a team facing a salary-cap pinch should look at Carr as a cost-effective addition.