Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Scores in finale
Carr netted his sixth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Carr finished the 2017-18 season with 16 points in 38 games played while getting just 12:08 of ice time -- much of that on the fourth line with less skilled offensive players. It doesn't take much brain power to pro-rate that out to about 35 points over an 82-game season. That point total may not excite you, but for a general manager looking for value, Carr at less than $1 million a season is an affordable piece that can make an impact. He becomes a restricted free agent this summer, and a case can be made, as Marc Dumont of The Athletic Montreal attempts, that a team facing a salary-cap pinch should look at Carr as a cost-effective addition.
More News
-
Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Converts on man advantage•
-
Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Has rare sighting•
-
Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Heading toward scratch Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Scratched Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Scores power-play goal Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...