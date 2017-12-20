Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Scores power-play goal Tuesday

Carr had a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Canucks.

Carr was added to the power play last week and registered his first goal since joining the man-advantage unit. The fourth-line winger has at least one point in six of the eight games he's played since being called from AHL Laval. Consistent scoring like that is something a coach notices and rewards with power-play ice time.