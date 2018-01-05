Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Scratched Thursday
Carr was made inactive for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay.
After exploding for 10 points and plus-6 over his first nine games with the NHL club, Carr had gone scoreless and minus-2 over the next five. He was replaced by Jacob De La Rose on Thursday.
