Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Stays in lineup
Even though Jonathan Drouin (illness) will return for Saturday's game against Edmonton, Carr will remain in the lineup, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Carr, who was called up from AHL Laval last week when Drouin was idled by a lower-body injury and then an illness, will remain on the fourth line Saturday. The 26-year-old forward has points in all four games since being called up.
