Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Summoned from AHL

Carr was recalled from AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Carr's recall could suggest that one of the regular forwards is in danger of missing the team's tilt Thursday against the Red Wings, though no information on that front a has surfaced yet. If all the regulars are healthy enough to go, it wouldn't be surprising if Carr simply serves as a healthy scratch in the matchup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories