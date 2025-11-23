Reinbacher scored twice in AHL Laval's 7-2 win over Belleville on Saturday.

Reinbacher posted three goals and an assist over two games versus Belleville on consecutive days. He's already at a career-high seven points in 10 AHL contests, with his past two outings accounting for over half of his offense. Reinbacher will have plenty of time to continue developing in the AHL this year, where he'll be able to play big minutes.