Reinbacher was selected fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Reinbacher has pro tools and is the top defender in the 2023 class. He has good size and is incredibly advanced in his own zone -- it's hard to find 18-year-olds with effective gap control and the ability to shut down entries. His offense hasn't shown up (yet), so Reinbacher is at worst a top-four puck-moving defender with smarts and presence, like Brett Pesce in Carolina. But Reinbacher's tools project him as a power-play guy, and there's always a chance he could be another Noah Dobson or Moritz Seider. Only the Red Wings seemed to understand the latter's potential on draft day in 2019, when they nabbed him at six. Either way, Reinbacher will be a pillar in Montreal for a decade and maybe more.