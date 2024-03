Reinbacher was reassigned to AHL Laval on Monday.

Reinbacher notched one goal and 10 assists in 35 games with EHC Kloten of Switzerland's National League this campaign. The Canadiens selected the 19-year-old defender with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Reinbacher may get a chance to make his NHL debut at some point down the stretch.