Reinbacher scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in AHL Laval's 4-3 overtime win over Belleville on Friday.

Reinbacher earned his first goal and first multi-point effort of the season in this contest. He's at five points over nine games in 2025-26 since he recovered from a broken hand that kept him out of action for over four weeks to begin the season. The 21-year-old blueliner has had a long list of injuries early in his career, and the Canadiens' defense at the NHL level has been a strength, so the team can be patient with his development.