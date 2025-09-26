default-cbs-image
Reinbacher suffered a broken metacarpal bone and will be out for four weeks, the Habs announced Friday.

Reinbacher missed much of the 2024-25 campaign with a knee injury and now once again finds himself on the shelf for at least four weeks. It was unlikely that the 20-year-old blueliner was going to make the Opening Night roster to begin with, but this injury all but guarantees he will start the year in the minors with AHL Laval.

