Canadiens' David Reinbacher: Promoted to NHL roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reinbacher was elevated from the minors Monday.
Reinbacher made his NHL debut this season, appearing in two games for the Habs in which he recorded one assist, three shots and one hit. In the minors, the 21-year-old blueliner's offensive upside was on display, as he generated five goals and 19 assists in 57 regular-season tilts.
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