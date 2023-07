Reinbacher penned a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Wednesday.

Reinbacher was just selected fifth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft and now has his first professional contract in hand. The 18-year-old blueliner will likely remain in Switzerland playing for Kloten HC. With his Swiss club last year, Reinbacher recorded three goals and 19 assists, displaying a decent offensive upside he will hope to translate to the NHL level in the future.