Canadiens' David Reinbacher: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reinbacher (hand) was sent to AHL Laval on Thursday, per the AHL media site.
The Canadiens' first pick in 2023 and fifth overall, Reinbacher broke his metacarpal bone in his hand and will now get into game shape in the minors. Reinbacher played only 10 regular-season games last year in Laval, tallying twice and adding three assists.
