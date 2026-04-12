default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Reinbacher was recalled from AHL Laval on Sunday.

Reinbacher has five goals and 24 points in 57 AHL appearances this season. Due to injuries to Noah Dobson (upper body) and Alexandre Carrier (upper body), the 21-year-old Reinbacher could make his NHL debut as early as Sunday's matchup against the Islanders.

More News