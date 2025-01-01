Savard notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Savard has looked good in the latter half of December, earning a goal and four assists over his last seven games. The blueliner earned just one assist over 17 contests between Nov. 2 and Dec. 14. He shouldn't be expected to keep up his recent pace, as his third-pairing role and heavily defensive style typically don't lead to much scoring. He has 10 points, 23 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 31 hits and 22 PIM over 35 appearances this season.