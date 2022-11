Savard scored a goal in a 3-1 win over Columbus on Wednesday. It stood as the game winner.

A goal is a goal, even if it goes in off your skate. Savard was in front of the net when Kirby Dach's centering pass redirected off Savard's foot and past by Joonas Korpisalo early in the third period. It's his first goal of the season and first since March 21, 2022. Savard has eight points in 20 games this season, including three (one goal, two assists) in his last five.