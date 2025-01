Savard (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Chicago on Friday.

Savard has a goal and four assists in his last seven games. The 34-year-old defenseman has one goal, nine assists, 31 hits and 90 blocked shots through 35 games this season. Should Savard sit out, Jayden Struble will enter the lineup on the third pairing, alongside Arber Xhekaj.