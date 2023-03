Savard logged an assist, two shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 24:48 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Buffalo.

Savard assisted on Alex Belzile's second-period tally for his fourth assist in the last eight games. With 20 points in 60 contests, Savard is having a typical season. The one thing that jumps out is a reduction in hits. Savard's habitually a triple-digit hitters who delivers multiple checks per game, but the 32-year-old has just 60 this season.