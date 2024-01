Savard had an assist, two shots on net and six blocks over 23:44 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Savard's shot attempt was wide of the net, but the ensuing sequence led to Joel Armia's game-winning tally. It was the fourth point in the last five games for Savard, who has 11 points over 21 contests. The six blocked shots increased his season total to 69 (3.28 per game).