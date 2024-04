Savard notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Savard snapped a five-game dry spell by setting up Cole Caufield's first-period marker. The 33-year-old Savard has 19 points in 55 outings this season, putting him one point shy of consecutive 20-point campaigns. The blueliner has added 53 shots on net, 149 blocked shots, 64 hits and a minus-4 rating while filling a primarily defensive role in the Canadiens' top four.