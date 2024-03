Savard scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Nashville.

On the ensuing faceoff following the Canadiens' first goal, Savard harmlessly sent the puck into the Predators' zone. While goalie Juuse Saros waited behind the net for the puck to circle around the boards, the disc took an odd bounce off the stanchion and directly into the net. Montreal wiped out Nashville's two-goal in six seconds. The goal was Savard's fifth in 40 games and first in 22 contests.