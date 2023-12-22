Savard scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Savard got Montreal on the board midway through the second period, firing a wrist shot past Filipp Gustavsson off a long rebound, before adding an assist on Juraj Slafkovsky's game-tying maker in the third. Savard now has two goals and three points in five games since returning from a 22-game absence due to a broken hand. Overall, the 33-year-old blueliner has five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 games this season while averaging 21:26 minutes on the Canadiens' top pairing.