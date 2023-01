Savard had an assist, two shots on goal, one hit and six blocked shots over 23:13 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Savard was the secondary helper on Rem Pitlick's overtime winner, giving the defenseman three points over the last six games. He'll provide modest offense from the blueline, but Savard has value as a shot blocker, ranking second on the Canadiens with 104 over 34 games.