Savard logged an assist, two shots on goal, one blocked shot and three hits over 18:49 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Savard was the primary helper late in the third period, dishing a pretty feed to Alex Newhook for Montreal's second goal. It was Savard's first point of the season. He's not known for his offense and needs to deliver value in the blocked shot and hit categories, although his 61 hits over 62 games last season was a serious reduction. Tuesday's three body checks were his first of the season.