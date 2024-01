Savard had an assist, three shots on net and four blocks over 22:19 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

Savard prevented New York from clearing the zone and initiated a sequence that led to Brendan Gallagher's goal to put Montreal up, 1-0. It was the defenseman's first point in six games. Scoring isn't Savard's primary value, as the 32-year-old blueliner is most helpful as a shot blocker. He has 55 blocks in 17 games.