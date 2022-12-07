site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: canadiens-david-savard-not-playing-tuesday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Canadiens' David Savard: Not playing Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Savard (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Seattle.
Savard also wasn't available for Monday's matchup with Vancouver. He is listed as day-to-day.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read