Savard (knee) won't play again this season.
Savard sustained the injury Tuesday versus the Flyers, and with the Canadiens near the bottom of the standings, there's no point in rushing him back. He ends 2022-23 with 20 points, 176 blocked shots, 61 hits and a minus-14 rating in 62 appearances.
More News
-
Canadiens' David Savard: Still out Saturday•
-
Canadiens' David Savard: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Canadiens' David Savard: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Canadiens' David Savard: Garners assist in win•
-
Canadiens' David Savard: Records assist in Thursday's loss•
-
Canadiens' David Savard: Scores third marker of 2022-23•