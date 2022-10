Savard had two hits and three blocked shots over 23:06 of ice time in Friday's 3-0 loss to Detroit.

The Red Wings dominated the game, but Savard, his mates on the blue line and goalie Jake Allen held strong until the third period. That's when Elmer Soderblom scored at even strength and Detroit added a pair of empty-netters for the win. Savard is skating on the top pair and averaging 22:48 TOI after two games. He also had an assist in the season-opening win over Toronto on Wednesday.