Savard scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia. He added five blocks, two hits and two penalty minutes over 23:03 of ice time.

Savard's blast from the point deflected off the Flyers' Morgan Frost and past goalie Samuel Ersson to give Montreal a 2-0 lead in the first period. The defenseman has a goal and an assist in the last two contests and seven points over 13 games since coming back from injury.