Savard contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Chicago on Friday.

Savard has provided an incredible two goals and four points over his last two contests. That's propelled him up to three goals and seven points in 11 games this year. Clearly, Savard's recent success has heavily skewed his offensive numbers, and he isn't likely to maintain his current pace. The 33-year-old finished the 2022-23 campaign with 20 points in 62 outings, which is a better reflection of what you should expect out of him this year.