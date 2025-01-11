site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canadiens' David Savard: Ready to return
Savard (upper body) is good to draw back into the lineup Saturday versus Dallas.
Savard missed four straight games due to an injury. He has a goal and 10 points in 35 appearances in 2024-25. His return might lead to Jayden Struble being a healthy scratch.
