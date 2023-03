Savard posted an assist, two PIM, two hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Savard has been a solid contributor with eight points over his last 24 contests. The 32-year-old defenseman continues to log top-four minutes as a more defensive presence, but he's chipping in just enough offense to be interesting in deep fantasy formats. For the season, Savard's at 16 points, 46 shots on net, 140 blocked shots, 37 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 48 outings.