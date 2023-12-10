Savard (hand) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.
Savard has missed the last 22 games after breaking his hand against Buffalo on Oct. 23. The 33-year-old blueliner had two assists in five games prior to the injury. He tallied 20 points in 62 games last season.
